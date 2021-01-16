Exports rise a tad, imports surge in December

new delhi

16 January 2021 04:07 IST

India’s exports rose marginally to $27.2 billion in December, while imports surged 7.6% to $42.6 billion, official data showed.

Merchandise exports were valued at $27.1 billion in December 2019.

“The trade deficit for December 2020 was estimated at $15.44 billion as against the deficit of $12.49 billion in December 2019, an increase of 23.66%,” according to the data.

India’s overall exports (merchandise and services) in April-December 2020-21 were estimated at $348.5 billion, showing a negative growth of 12.7% YoY. Overall imports fell 25.9% to $343.3 billion.