Exports jump 25.28% to $34.5 billion in January
However, the trade deficit during the month too widened to $17.42 billion
India's exports in January rose 25.28% to $34.5 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to data released by the Commerce ministry on Tuesday.
However, the trade deficit during the month too widened to $17.42 billion.
Imports grew by 23.54% to $51.93 billion during the month under review.
Cumulatively, exports increased by 46.73% to $335.88 billion during April 2021-January 2022, from $228.92 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.
Imports during the April-January period expanded by 62.65% to $495.75 billion. Trade deficit stood at $159.87 billion during the ten-month period as against $75.87 billion in the same period a year earlier.
