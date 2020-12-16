Exports fall 8.7%; trade deficit shrinks

Declining for the second straight month, India’s exports dipped 8.7% in November to $23.52 billion on account of contraction in shipments at key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, even as the trade deficit narrowed to $9.87 billion.

Imports declined for the ninth month in a row, slipping 13.3% to $33.39 billion, government data showed.

Although the trade deficit narrowed from $12.75 billion in November 2019, the deficit widened from $8.78 billion in October.