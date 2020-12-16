Economy

Exports fall 8.7%; trade deficit shrinks

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Declining for the second straight month, India’s exports dipped 8.7% in November to $23.52 billion on account of contraction in shipments at key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, even as the trade deficit narrowed to $9.87 billion.

Imports declined for the ninth month in a row, slipping 13.3% to $33.39 billion, government data showed.

Although the trade deficit narrowed from $12.75 billion in November 2019, the deficit widened from $8.78 billion in October.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 4:09:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/exports-fall-87-trade-deficit-shrinks/article33339681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY