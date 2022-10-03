Exports drop 3.5% in September, imports slide below $60 billion for the first time in seven months

This is the first decline in exports since February 2021 and the trade deficit is almost 19% higher than a year ago

Vikas Dhoot New Delhi
October 04, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s goods exports dropped 3.5% in September to $32.62 billion, while imports slid below $60 billion for the first time in seven months to $59.35 billion, 5.44% higher than a year ago. The trade deficit stood at $26.73 billion for the month.

This is the first contraction in exports since February 2021 and the trade deficit is almost 19% higher than a year ago. While highlighting that the trade deficit in September was “an improvement over the trade deficit of $28.68 Billion in August 2022”, the Ministry explained that India’s “export in certain sectors has seen a decline on account of slowdown in some developed economies and a consequential slowdown in demands” while “certain measures to contain domestic inflation and domestic food security concerns have also impacted exports”.

Non-petroleum, and non-gems and jewellery exports contracted 9.78% in September to $22.9 billion, from $25.38 billion a year ago, while imports of such products grew 16.78% to hit $36.5 billion from $31.26 billion a year ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Six of India’s top ten export products, including engineering goods, chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, cotton yarn and handlooms, and rice, recorded a contraction this September compared to last year.

The sharpest decline in exports was recorded in cotton yarn and handloom products, which shrank 41.4% from $1.31 billion a year ago to just $767.5 million this September. Electronics goods exports, on the contrary, jumped 64% to hit $1.9 billion, while gems and jewellery shipments abroad increased 12.6% in value terms.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Engineering goods exports, the mainstay of India’s exports prowess in recent times, dropped 17% to $7.81 billion from $9.41 billion in September 2021, while readymade garments of all textiles, a major employment generator, dropped 21.55% to little over $1 billion a year ago.

Restrictions on exports of broken rice and a 20% export tax on other varieties of the critical cereal, imposed during September, led to a nearly 6% drop in its exports during the month, while chemicals (down 1.7%) and pharma (0.13% lower). reported milder declines.

“Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was $26.54 billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25% over non-petroleum exports of $28.62 billion in September 2021,” the Ministry said.

Petroleum exports rose 17% to cross $6 billion, but imports of petroleum, crude and related products dropped 7% in September, as per early estimates released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry late Monday night.

Coal imports jumped nearly 57% from $2.18 billion a year ago to cross $3.43 billion in September, even as gold imports slid 28.5% to a little over $3.6 billion compared to $5.11 billion last September.

Among the other major imports, vegetable oils, chemicals, electronics, and pearls — including semi-precious and precious stones — recorded marginal declines year on year during September. However, transport equipment imports jumped 63% to $2.87 billion, while iron and steel imports were up 35% and machinery imports rose 12% to nearly $3.6 billion.

In the first half of 2022-23, exports of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery products stand at $158.68 billion, an increase of 5.53% over the last financial year, the Ministry pointed out, while total goods exports are up 15.54% at $229.05 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
economy (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app