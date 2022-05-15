  • The Indian rupee hit an all-time low against the U.S. dollar this week weakening past the 77 rupees to a dollar mark and selling at 77.63 against the dollar on Thursday
  • The Indian rupee has been witnessing a steady decline this year, losing almost 4% against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of 2022
  • The value of any currency is determined by the demand for the currency as well as its supply. When the supply of a currency increases, its value drops. On the other hand, when the demand for a currency increases, its value rises
  • Analysts believe that, over the long run, the rupee is likely to continue to depreciate against the dollar given the significant differences in long-run inflation between India and the U.S