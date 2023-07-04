  • On June 28, the Finance Ministry in two announcements, deferred the imposition of an increased 20% rate for Tax Collected at Source (TCS) by three months to October 1, and said transactions made using international credit cards overseas would not fall under the purview of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Therefore, the latter would not be subjected to TCS.
  • The scheme puts forth that all resident individuals, including minors, may remit up to $250,000 each financial year out of India for any current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both.
  • The government also announced that transactions facilitated using international credit cards while being overseas would not fall under the LRS umbrella. Thus transactions via credit cards when travelling abroad will not attract TCS.