  • On February 22, the National Stock Exchange of India received the final approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget back in 2019, had proposed to initiate steps for creating a stock exchange under the market regulator’s ambit.
  • The SSE would function as a separate segment within the existing stock exchange and help social enterprises raise funds from the public through its mechanism.
  • SEBI’s regulations state that a social enterprise should submit an annual impact report in a prescribed format. The report must be audited by a social audit firm and has to be submitted within 90 days from the end of the financial year.