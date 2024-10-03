Every daily wager in Odisha wants to be identified as a construction worker

Registrations with the Other Building and Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OBCWWB) have significantly increased, with almost every daily wager in Odisha now identifying himself/herself as part of the construction sector.

More than 42.66 lakh people have already registered as construction workers with the OBCWWB, which manages a dedicated fund providing various welfare measures to registered beneficiaries engaged in building and construction work. The number is increasing.

Although these statistics do not accurately reflect the employment scenario in the State, they clearly indicate the workers’ desperation to come under any kind of a social security net.

The recently released Economic Survey of Odisha for 2023-24 says at an aggregate level, the State has almost 351 lakh population in the age group of 15 and above, out of which 214 lakh are part of the labour force. This implies either they are working already or seeking work.

“Of the total labour force, almost 96% (205.3 lakh) are employed. Of the total employed (in the age group of 15+), 64% (131.6 lakh) are self-employed and the remaining 36% are either regular wage/salaried (29.6 lakh) workers or casual workers (44.1 lakh),” the survey mentions.

Experts believe the construction sector of Odisha is not large enough to accommodate such a large labour force. “In a state like Odisha, having over 42 lakh construction labourers is unrealistic. The construction volume does not justify employing so many workers. Casual labourers often identify them as construction worker to access benefits,” said Umi Daniel, a migration expert.

Former State Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo said, “people who are in service or agriculture sectors are grossly underpaid. They immediately slip into a debt trap in the event of health exigency or social commitment. As the OBCWWB has a massive fund, all want to get a slice of it.”

A 1% cess is collected from all construction activities in the State and deposited into the OBCWWB Fund. This fund is used to provide various welfare measures to registered beneficiaries involved in construction work. Cumulatively, ₹4,571.84 crore has been collected in Odisha while ₹3588 crore has been spent. The government now targets to collect ₹1000 crore every year.

The board provides assistance during accidents, death, medical emergencies, marriages, pregnancies, education, to buy working tools and bicycles and housing assistant under Nirmana Shramik Pakka Ghar Yojana.

Ironically, 1.34 crore labourers from Odisha have registered themselves in the e-shram portal to avail accident benefits. Of them, only 13.25 lakh have identified themselves as construction workers.

“We are aware of the presence of ghost beneficiaries in OBCWWB. Everyone is free to register as construction workers with the board. Now, we have started verifying their identity at the time of benefit disbursement,” said Vijay Amruta Kulange, State’s Labour Commissioner.

Odisha’s unemployment rate of 8.2% for the first quartet of this fiscal is higher compared with the all India average of 5.8% for the same period. But Odisha’s Labour Force Participation Rate (for more than 15 year-olds) is 29.5%, which is more than the all India average of 25.2% for the same period.

Odisha has 9 lakh individuals who are identified as unemployed. In response to a query in the State Assembly on July 30, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, State’s Labour Minister, said between 2020 and 2024, as many as 9,90,696 persons registered in employment exchanges seeking jobs. Only 1176 obtained jobs between in the said period.

Although public anger has not erupted on the streets in Odisha like in Bihar, Maharashtra, and others States, both the previous Naveen Patnaik-led Government and the current Mohan Majhi-led Government are well aware of the repercussions the issue could have on their political future.

To signify the importance given to jobs creation for the Government, former CM Patnaik would distribute appointment letters to all fresh government recruits. In fact, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was booked twice in the recent past to hand out appointment letters to newly recruited teachers.

Mr. Kanungo said, “the former CM tried his best to deliver the message that his government was serious in hiring people.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Odisha this past May promising 1.5 lakh jobs in government sector. Governor Raghubar Das in his inaugural speech said the government is committed to creating more than 3.5 lakh jobs in automobile, semiconductor, and IT/ITES industries. Besides, the government would ensure the recruitment of 1.5 lakh vacant government posts in a fair and transparent manner, with 65,000 positions to be filled within the next two years, he said.

Despite tall claims by the State government, a large chunk of technical jobs have gone to persons from outside the State. Employable youths from Odisha are often blamed for not having requisite skills for jobs. In the past five years, 36,329 youths were brought under placement linked training programme, but only 10,544 of them could land a job.