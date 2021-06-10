Equity mutual funds saw ₹10,000-crore inflow in May

Debt MFs’ outflow stood at ₹44,512 cr.

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of more than ₹10,000 crore in May, making it the third consecutive monthly infusion.

This was way higher than ₹3,437 crore net inflow seen in April and ₹9,115 crore in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.

Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight straight months from July 2020 to February 2021.

On the other hand, investors pulled out ₹44,512 crore from debt mutual funds last month after infusing over ₹1 lakh crore in April.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an outflow of ₹38,602 crore across all segments during the period under review, compared with an inflow of ₹92,906 crore in April. As per the data, inflow from equity and equity-linked open-ended schemes stood at ₹10,083 crore in May.

Barring equity linked saving schemes (ELSS), which saw a withdrawal of ₹290 crore, all equity schemes have seen inflow last month.

Further, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net inflow of ₹288 crore last month, compared with ₹680 crore in April.

The assets under management of the industry rose to an all-time high of ₹33 lakh crore in May from ₹32.38 lakh crore in April.