Equity MF inflows slump in April amid pandemic

NEW DELHI

12 May 2021 04:27 IST

Net inflows slid to ₹3,437 cr. last month

Equity mutual funds (MFs) witnessed a net inflow of ₹3,437 crore in April, making it the second consecutive monthly infusion but lower than the amount recorded in March amid the second COVID-19 wave.

The quantum is much lower than the inflow of ₹9,115 crore recorded in March, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Equity schemes had witnessed outflows for eight straight months from July 2020 to February 2021.

“With the second wave putting pressure on citizens to hold a higher emergency corpus for medical needs, investor interest is a tad down and can be expected to recover in the waning phase of this health scare,” Gopal Kavalireddi, head of research at FYERS, said.

“The start to fiscal 2021-22 has been quite positive with MF industry average assets under management at an all-time high of ₹32.42 lakh crore owing to positive flows in all open-ended categories and robust SIP contribution in April at ₹8,591 crore,” said N. S. Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI. (With inputs from Lalatendu Mishra)