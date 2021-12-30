Economy

EPFO says no last date for e-nomination

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday clarified that account holders can add nominees to their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts even after December 31, and no deadline has been set for the same till now.

This was tweeted by the EPFO following reports that the last date to add nominees to the account online is December 31.

The picture tweeted by the EPFO, the body said, “You can file nomination beyond 31st December, 2021...But choose to file e-nomination today.” It added that no deadline has been fixed for filing e-nomination as of now.


