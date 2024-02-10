EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24

February 10, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has recommended an interest rate of 8.25% on Provident Fund deposits for 2023-24. At present, the interest rate is 8.15%.

“The move is a step towards fulfilling PM Modi’s guarantee of strengthening social security for India’s workforce,” said Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

In March 2023, the EPFO had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15% for 2022-23 from 8.10% in 2021-22.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%.

"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25% rate of interest on EPF for 2023-24 at its meeting on Saturday,” a source said.

The 8.5% interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.

CBT decision to be ratified by Finance Ministry

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023-24 will be sent to Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.

(With inputs from PTI)

