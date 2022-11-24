Engineering exports melt under slowdown, decline in 19 key markets

November 24, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘Removal of export duty on steel products is likely to brighten show‘

The Hindu Bureau

A slowdown in economic activities triggered by multiple factors from a war to crumbling demand globally saw India’s engineering exports, a mainstay for the country, decline in as many as 19 out of 25 key markets in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall engineering exports fell 21.3% last month to $7.4 billion compared with $9.4 billion in October, 2021. It is the fourth consecutive month that exports have declined on a year-on-year basis, engineering exporters body EEPC India said on Thursday.

Engineering exports to China slumped 64% to $227.8 million ($633.8 million), the greatest dip among the 25 destinations that contribute to about 75% of the total engineering exports. Shipments to the European Union (EU) were 23% less at $1.26 billion ($1.64 billion), while exports to North America fell 10.7% to $1.66 billion ($1.85 billion).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Domestic as well as global constraints were behind the continuous decline in engineering exports. With the 2022-23 target set by the Centre at $127 billion, the April-October target on a pro-rata basis works out to $74.1 billion. However, for the seven months ended October, exports clocked $62.50 billion. On a year-on-year basis, this was 2.2% less.

“Merchandise exports from India fell sharply for the first time in nearly two years in October 2022,” Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said. “The numbers seem to be in line with forecasts made by various global agencies. We, however, expect India to be much less impacted by the global slowdown,” he added.

High inflation in developed regions, falling demand in China, slowdown in the EU and fear of a slowdown in the U.S. and the Russia-Ukraine war were among major reasons behind a significant slackening of demand, he said in a release.

While recent trends point to challenging times ahead, at least in the near term, the government’s decision to withdraw 15% duty on steel products would help the engineering sector as the levy had impacted shipments of steel and its products, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US