Electricity demand rose 4.8% in October

India’s power consumption grew 4.8% in October to 114.37 billion units (BU), indicating a good recovery amid coal shortages at electricity generation plants, according to power ministry data.

Last year in October, power consumption stood at 109.17 BU and in the same period in 2019, it was at 97.84 BU.

During October, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day stood at 174.60 GW, higher than the 169.89 GW seen a year earlier. The data clearly shows that there is recovery in power consumption as well as demand in the country.