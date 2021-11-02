Economy

Electricity demand rose 4.8% in October

An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s power consumption grew 4.8% in October to 114.37 billion units (BU), indicating a good recovery amid coal shortages at electricity generation plants, according to power ministry data.

Last year in October, power consumption stood at 109.17 BU and in the same period in 2019, it was at 97.84 BU.

During October, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day stood at 174.60 GW, higher than the 169.89 GW seen a year earlier. The data clearly shows that there is recovery in power consumption as well as demand in the country.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 12:55:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/electricity-demand-rose-48-in-october/article37293455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY