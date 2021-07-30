Eight core sectors' output up by 8.9% in June

These sectors had recorded a contraction of 12.4% in June 2020.

The output of eight core sectors grew 8.9% in June, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, steel, coal and electricity, official data showed on Friday.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 12.4% in June 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus infections.

In May this year, these key sectors had recorded a growth of 16.3%, while it was 60.9% in April.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 7.4%, 20.6%, 2.4%, 25%, 4.3% and 7.2%, respectively, in June 2021, as against (-) 15.5%, (-) 12%, (-) 8.9%, (-) 23.2%, (-) 6.8% and (-) 10% in the same month last year.

Crude oil output contracted by 1.8% during the month under review as against a negative growth of 6% in June 2020.

Fertiliser segment recorded a growth of 2% in June.

During April-June period this fiscal, the eight sectors grew by 25.3% against a contraction of 23.8% in the same period last year.