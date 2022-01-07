Economy estimated to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22, says government data

New Delhi

07 January 2022 17:59 IST

The growth is only due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2% in the 2021-22 fiscal, surpassing pre-COVID level in actual terms mainly on account of improved performance especially in farm, mining and manufacturing sectors.

The improvement in the economy comes over a GDP contraction of 7.3% during 2020-21 due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday, a growth is witnessed across sectors.

Advertising

Advertising

"Real GDP or GDP (gross domestic product) at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at ₹147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of ₹135.13 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2% as compared to the contraction of 7.3% in 2020-21," as per the NSO statement.

As per the estimates, GDP in actual terms in 2021-22 will surpass the pre-COVID level of ₹145.69 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The pandemic hit the country in March 2020, resulting in a nationwide lockdown from March 25, 2020, which severely dented the economic growth in the 2020-21 fiscal. The economy contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.

The NSO estimates are a tad lower than 9.5% GDP growth projection of the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the statement, real GVA (gross value added) at Basic Prices is estimated at ₹135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against ₹124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6%.

In the current fiscal, the manufacturing sector is likely to see a growth 12.5% against a contraction of 7.2% a year ago.

The NSO estimates significant growth in 'mining and quarrying' (14.3%), and 'trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting' (11.9%).

The agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.9% in FY2021-22, higher than 3.6% growth recorded in the previous financial year.