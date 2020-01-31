Economy

Economic Survey 2019-20 sources data from Wikipedia, other private entities

Screenshot taken from the Economic Survey 2019-2020 document. Photo: indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey  

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has sourced certain data from Wikipedia, which is not considered as reliable source of information.

Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Other sources from which data have been used include heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.

Data have also been sourced from International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, CIBIL, National Sample Survey Office, Department of Consumer Affairs, United Nations, SIDBI.

The Survey is also marked by quotes from the Bhagavad Gita, Rig Veda, Adam Smith’s An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations, Kautilya’s Arthashastra, and Thirukural.

Comments
