ECB accounts show overwhelming inflation concerns

"Inflationary pressures were judged to have intensified," the accounts, released on Thursday, showed

Reuters
August 25, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECB is expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points next month, even as the risk of a recession is rising, as inflation is now nearing double-digit territory and looming gas shortages could push prices even higher. | Photo Credit: Reuters

European Central Bank policymakers at their meeting last month appeared increasingly concerned that high inflation is getting entrenched and the risk was large enough to warrant a bigger-than-flagged rate hike, the accounts of the July 21 meeting showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points to zero last month as inflation fears mounted, surprising investors with an unexpectedly large hike after the central bank had guided for a smaller, 25 basis-point move.

"Inflationary pressures were judged to have intensified," the accounts, released on Thursday, showed. "Continued anchoring of inflation expectations was dependent on the Governing Council acting decisively on the worsening inflation outlook."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ECB is expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points next month, even as the risk of a recession is rising, as inflation is now nearing double-digit territory and looming gas shortages could push prices even higher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
European Union
central bank
inflation and deflation
economy, business and finance
economy (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app