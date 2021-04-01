Divestment nets Centre ₹32,835 cr., betters revised estimates

Govt. originally budgeted ₹2.10 lakh cr.

The government has mopped up ₹32,835 crore from CPSE share sale and buybacks, thus exceeding the disinvestment target set in the revised estimates (RE) for the current fiscal.

The realisation is, however, lower than the record ₹2.10 lakh crore originally budgeted.

In the RE, the target was scaled down to ₹32,000 crore as COVID-19 delayed planned big-ticket disinvestment.

In a tweet, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the total DIPAM receipts in 2020-21 stand at ₹71,857 crore, which include disinvestment receipts of ₹32,835 crore and dividend receipts of ₹39,022 crore.

“Total dividend receipts from CPSEs in FY2020-21 have touched ₹39,022 crore, which exceeds the revised estimate (RE) of ₹34,717 crore, and is more than actual dividend receipts (₹35,543 crore) during the previous financial year,” Mr. Pandey tweeted.

For 2021-22 fiscal, the Union government has set a disinvestment target of ₹1.75 lakh crore.