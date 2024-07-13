GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Direct tax mop-up rises 20% to ₹5.74 lakh cr on higher corporate advance tax

During the same period last year, net direct tax collection was ₹4,80,458 crore.

Published - July 13, 2024 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Net direct tax collection grew 19.54% to over ₹5.74 lakh crore so far this fiscal on higher advance tax payment by corporates.

The first instalment of advance tax, which was due on June 15, rose 27.34% to ₹1.48 lakh crore. This includes Corporation Income Tax (CIT) at ₹1.14 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at ₹34,470 crore.

The net direct tax collection of ₹5,74,357 crore (as of July 11, 2024) includes CIT at ₹2,10,274 crore and PIT at ₹3,46,036 crore, as per data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on July 13.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) contributed ₹16,634 crore to the direct tax collection, it said.

During the same period last year, net direct tax collection was ₹4,80,458 crore.

Refunds amounting to ₹70,902 crore have also been issued in FY25 till July 11, which is 64.4% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the previous year.

For April-July 11, gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) stood at ₹6.45 lakh crore compared to ₹5.23 lakh crore in the year-ago period, showing a growth of 23.24%.

For full fiscal year, the interim budget has pegged direct tax collection at ₹21.99 lakh crore.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / economy, business and finance / Union Budget

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.