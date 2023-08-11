Direct tax collections rise 16% to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in FY24

August 11, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Gross direct tax collection grew 15.73% to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal, the Income Tax department said on August 11.

Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at ₹5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

"The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10 August, 2023 continue to register steady growth," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The collection is 32.03% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24.

Refunds amounting to ₹69,000 crore have been issued till August 10, which are 3.73% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

