Direct tax collections rise 16% to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in FY24

August 11, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The collection is 32.03% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Gross direct tax collection grew 15.73% to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal, the Income Tax department said on August 11.

Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at ₹5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Also read | Net direct tax collections up 17.63%, exceed revised estimates target

"The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10 August, 2023 continue to register steady growth," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Refunds amounting to ₹69,000 crore have been issued till August 10, which are 3.73% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

