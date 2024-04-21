ADVERTISEMENT

Direct tax collections exceed estimates in FY24; jump 18% to ₹19.58 lakh crore

April 21, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

India’s net direct tax collections surged by a massive 17.7% year-on-year to ₹19.58 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2024, surpassing even revised estimates by a wide margin, the tax department said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net collections of income and corporate taxes, which make up for most of the direct taxes, in 2023-24 financial year exceeded the Budget estimates by ₹1.35 lakh crore (7.40%) and the revised estimates by ₹13,000 crore.

March sees second-highest gross GST revenue of ₹1.78 lakh crore, lifts FY24 collections to ₹20.2 lakh crore

The government had raised the target for direct tax collection in FY24 (April 2023 to March 2024) to ₹19.45 lakh crore in the interim Budget presented on February 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, the gross tax collection target as per the revised estimate stood at ₹34.37 lakh crore for FY24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While gross direct tax collections (provisional) for the FY 2023-24 rose 18.48% to ₹23.37 lakh crore, net proceeds (after accounting for refunds) surged 17.7% to ₹19.58 lakh crore, reflecting buoyancy in the economy and rise in income levels of individuals and corporates.

Direct tax kitty crosses 97% of 2023-24 target

Refunds aggregating to ₹3.79 lakh crore have been issued in FY 2023-24, the CBDT said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the financial year (FY) 2023-24 show that net collections are at ₹19.58 lakh crore, compared to ₹16.64 lakh crore in the preceding financial year i.e. FY 2022-23,” it said, adding the Budget for 2023-24 fiscal had pegged the collections for the year at ₹18.23 lakh crore, which were revised to ₹19.45 lakh crore later.

“The provisional Direct Tax collections [net of the refunds] have exceeded the Budget Estimate by 7.40% and Revised Estimates by 0.67%,” it said.

The gross collection (provisional) of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2023-24 stood at ₹23.37 lakh crore, showing a growth of 18.48% over the gross collection of ₹19.72 lakh crore in FY 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

On financial devolution among States | Explained

The gross corporate tax collection (provisional) in FY 2023-24 was up 13.06% to ₹11.32 lakh crore as compared to the gross corporate tax collection of ₹10 lakh crore of the preceding year.

The Net Corporate Tax collection (provisional) in FY 2023-24 at ₹9.11 lakh crore showed a growth of 10.26% over the net corporate tax collection of ₹8.26 lakh crore of the preceding year.

The Gross Personal Income Tax collection including Securities Transaction Tax (provisional) in FY 2023-24 at ₹12.01 lakh crore was up 24.26% over previous year’s collection of ₹9.67 lakh crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Net Personal Income Tax collection including STT (provisional) in FY 2023-24 at ₹10.44 lakh crore showed a growth of 25.23% over preceding fiscal year’s figure of ₹8.33 lakh crore.

Refunds of ₹3.79 lakh crore have been issued in the FY 2023-24 showing an increase of 22.74% over the refunds of ₹3.09 lakh crore issued in FY 2022-23, the statement added.

Even the indirect tax collection for FY24 has exceeded the revised estimates (RE) of ₹14.84 lakh crore by “a handsome margin”, helped by a record GST mop-up, a top government official said.

CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, in a letter to field officials, recently said, “I am happy to inform that the indirect tax collections for the Financial Year 2023-24, including Customs and Union Excise Duty have exceeded the Revised Estimates by a handsome margin.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

taxes and duties

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US