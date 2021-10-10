Diesel crosses ₹100 mark in Gandhinagar, other places as fuel prices up again

New Delhi

10 October 2021 11:33 IST

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹104.14 a litre and ₹110.12 per litre in Mumbai, the notification showed.

Diesel prices on Sunday crossed ₹100-a-litre-mark in Gandhinagar and Leh as fuel prices were hiked again in sync with firming international oil prices.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The sixth straight day of price hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for ₹100.66 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs ₹ 92.82.

After Mumbai and Hyderabad, diesel rates cross the Rs 100 per litre mark in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat State, and UT of Leh. Diesel now costs ₹100.21 a litre in Gandhinagar and ₹100.06 in Leh.

Bhopal, Raipur and Jaipur are other State capitals where diesel is above that mark.

The relentless fuel price hike has also pushed petrol above the ₹100 mark in all but one State capital, with Dehradun, Chandigarh and Gwahati joining that list. Ranchi is the only State capital with petrol less than that mark.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

For five days in a row, the price of petrol has been hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, the biggest rally in rates. Prior to that, petrol price was increased by 25 paise and diesel by 30 paise.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over $82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

A month ago, Brent was around $72 per barrel.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by ₹4.20 paise per litre and petrol price has increased by ₹2.95.

Prior to the July/August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by ₹ 9.14 during this period.