Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests have not dampened investor sentiment: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addresses a press conference on Union Budget 2020-21, in Guwahati on February 27, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Guwahati

27 February 2020 19:55 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 27 said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, she said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country.

When asked about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests, Ms. Sitharaman said, “The sentiments of foreign investors have not been dampened.”

On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the Finance Minister said there is none as of now.

“However, if the situation doesn’t improve in the next two months, there may be shortage of raw material. We are working on how to address the issue and help the industry,” she added.