Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests have not dampened investor sentiment: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 27 said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, she said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country.
When asked about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests, Ms. Sitharaman said, “The sentiments of foreign investors have not been dampened.”
On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the Finance Minister said there is none as of now.
“However, if the situation doesn’t improve in the next two months, there may be shortage of raw material. We are working on how to address the issue and help the industry,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.