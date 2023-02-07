ADVERTISEMENT

Declining core inflation limits need for further interest rate hikes by RBI: S&P Global Ratings

February 07, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The policy rate now stands at 6.25%. The RBI's rate-setting panel - Monetary Policy Committee - will decide on the interest rate.

PTI

Representational image only.

S&P Global Ratings on February 7 said core inflation in India has been declining sequentially, and an elevated 6.25% policy rate limits the need for further rate hikes.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why has the Reserve Bank of India introduced an e-rupee?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points since May last year to contain inflation, mostly driven by external factors, especially global supply chain disruption, following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak.

The policy rate now stands at 6.25%. The RBI's rate-setting panel - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - will decide on the interest rate on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

RBI increases key lending rate by 35 bps, pegs GDP growth at 6.8%

"In India, core inflation has been elevated for longer; however, it eased sequentially in the second half of 2022. An already elevated 6.25% policy rate limits the need for further increases," S&P said in a report. 

Underlying economic activity continues to be strong, says RBI chief Shaktikanta Das

The RBI has been tasked to ensure that retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2%. However, external factors have led retail inflation to remain above the upper tolerance limit for 11 months in a row. In November 2022, the retail inflation came below the 6% level and declined further in December at 5.72%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US