Economy

Debt-to-GDP ratio of States worrying: RBI

The combined debt-to-GDP ratio of states is expected to remain at 31% by end-March 2022, which is worryingly higher than the target of 20% to be achieved by 2022-23, according to an RBI report.

In view of the pandemic induced slowdown, in its projections, the 15th Finance Commission expects the debt-GDP ratio to peak at 33.3% in 2022-23 (in view of the higher deficits in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23), and gradually decline thereafter to reach 32.5% by 2025-26, RBI said in its ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2021-22’ report.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 9:00:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/debt-to-gdp-ratio-of-states-worrying-rbi/article37793343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY