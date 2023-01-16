  • Nine out of 10 respondents expect both weak demand and high borrowing costs to weigh on firms, with more than 60% also pointing to higher input costs.
  • These challenges are expected to lead multinational businesses to cut costs, from reducing operational expenses to laying off workers.
  • However, supply chain disruptions are not expected to cause a significant drag on business activity in 2023.
  • The cost-of-living crisis may also be nearing its peak, with a majority (68%) expecting it to have become less severe by the end of 2023.