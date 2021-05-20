Economy

Das tells PSBs to implement RBI measures

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asked State-owned banks to quickly implement measures announced by the central bank recently in the ‘right earnest,’ and to continue focusing on steps to enhance the resilience of their balance sheets.

Earlier this month, the Governor had announced a slew of measures, includ ing term-liquidity facility of ₹50,000 crore to ease access to emergency health services, to further improve lending to MSME sector, restructuring of loans and rationalisation of compliance with KYC, in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

