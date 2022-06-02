Daily Quiz | On all things milk

V V Ramanan June 02, 2022 11:34 IST

Since 2001, June 1 has been observed as World Milk Day to recognise its importance as a global food. A quiz on all things milk

1. In Greek mythology, whose milk was said to have created the milky way? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hera I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What is the term used for the disaccharide that makes up around 2–8% of milk (by weight) and gets its name from the Latin for milk? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lactose I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the historic largest dairy development programme launched in January 1970 that transformed India from a milk deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Operation Flood I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Name the landmark 1976 Shyam Benegal film inspired by the milk co-operative movement that was entirely crowdfunded by nearly 500,000 dairy farmers. SHOW ANSWER Answer : 'Manthan' I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The Russians had a way of keeping milk from going sour by dropping which animal into the liquid? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Frog I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In the history of milk, what is the contribution of Gail Borden Jr.? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He invented the process to make sweetened condensed milk I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Made from ewe's milk, name the cheese named after a town in France. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Roquefort I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Fill in the blank: _______ is the first form of milk produced by mammals (including humans) immediately following the delivery of the newborn. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Colostrum I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. What are the two major types of protein in milk? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Casein and whey I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 10. In which major sporting event is there a tradition of the champion consuming milk after claiming the title? The latest one happened on May 29. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Indianapolis 500 motor race



