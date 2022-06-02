Daily Quiz | On all things milk
Since 2001, June 1 has been observed as World Milk Day to recognise its importance as a global food. A quiz on all things milk
1.
In Greek mythology, whose milk was said to have created the milky way?
2.
What is the term used for the disaccharide that makes up around 2–8% of milk (by weight) and gets its name from the Latin for milk?
3.
Name the historic largest dairy development programme launched in January 1970 that transformed India from a milk deficient nation into the world’s largest milk producer.
4.
Name the landmark 1976 Shyam Benegal film inspired by the milk co-operative movement that was entirely crowdfunded by nearly 500,000 dairy farmers.
5.
The Russians had a way of keeping milk from going sour by dropping which animal into the liquid?
6.
In the history of milk, what is the contribution of Gail Borden Jr.?
Answer :
He invented the process to make sweetened condensed milk
7.
Made from ewe’s milk, name the cheese named after a town in France.
8.
Fill in the blank: _______ is the first form of milk produced by mammals (including humans) immediately following the delivery of the newborn.
9.
What are the two major types of protein in milk?
10.
In which major sporting event is there a tradition of the champion consuming milk after claiming the title? The latest one happened on May 29.
Answer :
Indianapolis 500 motor race
Daily Quiz | On all things milk
