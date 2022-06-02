Economy

Daily Quiz | On all things milk

Daily Quiz | On all things milk

Since 2001, June 1 has been observed as World Milk Day to recognise its importance as a global food. A quiz on all things milk

Daily Quiz | On all things milk

1/10

1. In Greek mythology, whose milk was said to have created the milky way?

Answer :

Hera

Daily Quiz | On all things milk

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
dairy
dairy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2022 11:36:24 am | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/daily-quiz-on-all-things-milk/article65486750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY