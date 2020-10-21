‘Cybercrimes caused loss of ₹1.25 lakh crore’

Image used for representation purpose.

New Delhi

21 October 2020 05:40 IST

Cybercrimes in India caused losses of ₹1.25 lakh crore in 2019 and cyberthreats will continue to increase as the country starts developing smart cities and rolling out 5G networks, among other initiatives, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen. (Dr.) Rajesh Pant said on Tuesday. He said that there were only a few Indian companies that were making cybersecurity products and that there was a big vacuum in the sector.

He also called for the setting up of a dedicated industry forum for cybersecurity to develop trusted indigenous solutions to check cyberattacks.

