Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note: RBI

July 27, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Mumbai

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote

A currency note with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday allaying concerns on the validity of such notes.

The symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes, the RBI said.

In a statement, the central bank said it has come to the notice of the RBI that the validity of banknotes with this symbol present on the number panel has recently been the subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

"A banknote with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number," it said.

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

