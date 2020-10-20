CPSEs told to meet 75% capex target by December

FM urges spending to spur economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday exhorted large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to achieve 75% of their planned capital expenditure (capex) target for FY21 by December, to support economic growth impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

She held a virtual meeting with Secretaries of coal and petroleum & natural gas, along with the Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of 14 CPSEs belonging to these Ministries, an official statement said.

This was the fourth in the ongoing series of meetings that the Finance Minister has been having with various stakeholders with an aim to accelerate economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reviewing the performance of CPSEs, Ms. Sitharaman said capex by CPSEs was a critical driver of economic growth and needed to be scaled up for FY21 and FY22.

In FY20, against the capex target of ₹1,11,672 crore for these 14 CPSEs, the achievement was ₹1,16,323 crore, that is, 104%, the statement said, adding that the capex target was pegged at ₹1,15,934 crore for these firms for the current fiscal.