COVID-19 | Discoms get 3 months for payment to gencos to ensure 24X7 power supply

The Central government on Saturday announced a slew of relief measures, including three-month moratorium for distribution companies (discoms) to pay to power generation companies (gencos), to ensure 24X7 electricity supply during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

From last August, the goverment had made it mandatory for discoms to issue a Letter of Credit to get power supply from gencos. Besides, discoms were given an option to get power supply on single day advanced payment.

This was done in view of the mounting outstanding dues of discoms towards gencos.

Also read | Centre raises ₹11,500 crore from strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC

For ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the Power Ministry has also announced that payment security will be reduced by 50%.

According to a statement by the Ministry, directions are issued to power regulator CERC to provide three-month moratorium to discoms to make payment to gencos (generating companies) and transmission utilities. Also, there will be no penalty on late payment.

Also read | Central help sought to bail out Discoms

In addition, States are requested to issue similar directions to SERCs ( State Electricity Regulatory Commissions) .

Despite the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the whole workforce of the power sector — generation, transmission, distribution and system operations — is working round the clock, Power Minister R.K. Singh said in the statement.

In order to maintain the continuity of supply of coal by domestic coal companies and transportation by railways, the Ministry is in touch with the ministries concerned.

Due to the lockdown, consumers are unable to pay their dues to discoms.

This has affected the liquidity position of discoms, thereby impairing their ability to pay to the generating and transmission companies.

In this context, Mr. Singh has approved significant relief measures for the power sector.

CPSU Generation / Transmission Companies will continue supply/ transmission of electricity even to discoms which have large outstanding dues.

Till June 30, the payment security mechanism to be maintained by discoms with gencos for dispatch of power shall be reduced by 50%.