HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Corporate bond market to more than double by 2030’

Capex push, infrastructure sector and financialisation of savings would be key drivers of growth: Crisil

December 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The corporate bond market growth is expected to gather pace in the coming years, and its overall size is likely to more than double to over ₹100 lakh crore by March 2030, domestic credit rating agency Crisil said.

In a report, Crisil said, the push to capital expenditure, attractiveness of the infrastructure sector and the financialisation of savings would be key drivers of growth.

It said in the last five years till March 2023, the corporate bond market grew 9% per annum to ₹43 lakh crore, and is likely to more than double to over ₹100-120 lakh crore by March 2030.

The agency's Senior Director, Somasekhar Vemuri, said regulatory interventions would also help growth.

The growth in capex will be driven by high capacity utilisation, healthy corporate sector balance sheets and strong economic outlook, the agency said, adding that the period till FY27 alone will see investments of over ₹110 lakh crore.

The corporate bond market is expected to finance a sixth of the estimated capex, the agency said.

The credit risk profile for infrastructure assets is getting stronger, with better recovery prospects and the ability to lend long-term, the agency said, noting that at present only 15% of corporate bond issuances go to infrastructure.

Its Director Ramesh Karunakaran said relaxing the investment restrictions on corporate bonds rated below 'AA' for insurance and pension funds and fortifying the credit default swaps market will be helpful for the industry's growth.

Demand for corporate bonds will also be driven by non-bank lenders looking to serve credit demand from the retail segment, the agency said.

Higher ‘retailisation’ of credit is being led by non-bank lenders, the agency said, pointing out that the share of retail credit stands at just 30% of India’s GDP as against 54% in the US.

Related Topics

corporations / bonds

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.