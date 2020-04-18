Economy

Coronavirus lockdown severely disrupted supply chains: Niti Aayog CEO

The coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has massively disrupted India’s supply chain, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

Speaking at a virtual session on ‘COVID-19 & The Future of Work’, Mr. Kant further said the pandemic has created a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable. “We are passing through a very turbulent time. Our supply chain will get massively disrupted,” he said.

India is on a 40-day lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Also participating in the session, World Bank Country Director (India) Junaid Kamal Ahmad said for developing countries, it is important that the State changes the way it works.

Ayushman Bharat scheme was a great step but in the coming years, it is imperative to ensure India goes beyond it, he added.

Teamlease Chairman Manish Sabharwal said, “Work from home has provided continuity but also has to ensure productivity. In the long run, we have to ensure that remote working is beneficial for all.”

NASSCOM President Debjani Gosh said the COVID-19 pandemic will change work spaces forever, give a huge boost to the gig economy and ensure a better balance in the workspace, ensuring more participation of the female workforce.

Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Munjal said India has the potential to take over the supply chain of the world.

“We are well-positioned, rated as better managers of the COVID-19 crisis. We have the ability to attract more ideas and talent, all we have to do is repurpose ourselves,” Mr. Munjal said.

