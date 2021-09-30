Economy

Core sector output grows 11% in August

The core sectors have posted growth for the third month in a row since June 2021. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Output from India’s eight core sectors accelerated for the second successive month in August, rising 11.6%, compared to a 6.9% contraction recorded a year ago, with four sectors registering strong double-digit growth although crude oil and fertilisers output declined.

The August output was 3.9% higher than pre-COVID levels, compared to July which recorded a 1.1% uptick above 2019 levels. Cement production jumped 36% as compared to a 14.5% contraction in August 2020, while coal and natural gas registered a 20.6% surge. Electricity and refinery products grew by 15.3% and 9.1%, and Steel output grew 5.1%.

Also Read
General inflation for August 2021 fell to 4.79%, compared with 5.27% in the previous month. File

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.79% in August

 

All sub-sectors except refinery products and crude oil were above pre-COVID levels noted, ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar. “The lull in rains supported the growth in coal, cement and electricity, while higher mobility propped up growth in petroleum refinery products,” she said.

Core sectors’ output had grown 9.9% in July and 9.3% in June. The growth rate of the Index of eight Core industries for May has been revised to 16.4% from its earlier provisional level of 16.8%, the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said.

CARE chief economist Madan Sabnavis noted that the uptick in steel and cement can be attributed to higher government spending and construction activity. Higher power production is reflective of general buoyant activity in the economy and would have driven up output in mining as well, he said.

Also Read
Petrol price has increased by 50 paise per litre in two instalments this week. File.

Diesel at record high, petrol nears all-time high as rates hiked again

 

“On the whole, core sector growth is encouraging as it points to further acceleration during the course of the year as the government gets down to spending more as indicated to all ministries,” Mr. Sabnavis said.

Ms. Nayar warned that the gains in mining, construction and electricity, are likely to be washed out by the September rains, even as the negative base from last year’s lockdown normalises.

“For instance, electricity demand has plunged below 1% in the ongoing month, as agricultural and domestic demand subsided with the heavy rainfall. Overall, we expect the core sector growth to moderate to 4-6% in September,” she said.

ICRA as well as CARE Ratings expect the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to grow between 11-12% in August, roughly similar to the 11.5% recorded in July.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 6:20:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/core-sectors-grow-11-in-august/article36755400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY