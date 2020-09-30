Core sector shrinks for sixth month running

August contraction wider than July’s

India’s eight core industrial sectors contracted by 8.5% in August compared to August 2019, marking the sixth month in a row of shrinking output.

The decline in August was sharper than the 8% decline in July as per revised data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, with coal and fertilizers being the only two sectors registering growth of 3.6% and 7.3% year-on-year, respectively.

The sharpest decline on a year-on-year basis in August was registered in refinery products (19.1%), followed by cement (14.6%) and natural gas (9.5%). For the five months from April to August, the core sectors, which account for a little over 40% of the Index of Industrial Production, shrank 17.8%.

Earlier, the sectors’ July output was estimated to have shrunk 9.6%. The government has also revised the numbers for core sector performance in May, stating that output shrank 21.4% that month instead of the 23.4% reported earlier.

Core sectors had seen an 8.6% dip in March 2020. The sharpest decline was registered in April when output contracted 37.9%.

Fertilizers is the only sector to have managed positive growth in the first five months of FY21, clocking a 4.6% uptick.