Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July

Overall output levels were 2.3% lower than June 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 31, 2022 18:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth dropped to a six-month low of 4.5% in July from 13.2% in June, with crude oil and natural gas output declining from a year ago and growth in sectors like cement and electricity dropping to around 2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall output levels were 2.3% lower than June 2022 and the Index of eight core industries slipped to 140.7, the lowest level since this March. The Commerce and Industry Ministry also revised its estimates for core sectors' growth in April to 9.5% from the provisional figure of 8.4%.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 11.5% in April-July this fiscal against 21.4% a year ago. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(With PTI inputs)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
economy (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app