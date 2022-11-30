Core sector growth slows to 0.1% in October

November 30, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Natural gas production shrank for the fourth successive month, by 4.2% in October

Vikas Dhoot

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth slowed sharply to just 0.1% in October 2022, from 7.8% a month earlier, marking the slowest pace in at least a year, with cement and refinery products slipping into contraction and electricity generation rising just 0.4%.

While coal, fertilisers, cement and electricity had clocked double-digit output growth in September, October saw a moderation in growth for coal and fertilisers to just 3.6% and 5.4%, respectively, while cement production shrank 4.3%.

Also Read | India's GDP grows at 6.3% in July-September quarter

Natural gas production shrank for the fourth successive month, by 4.2% in October, the sharpest decline in at least 12 months. Crude oil output dipped for the fifth month in a row, but the contraction was the lowest in four months at 2.2%.

Steel output rose 4% in October, reflecting the slowest growth since this July.

