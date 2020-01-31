Core sector grows at 1.3% in Dec. 2019

Growth of the eight core industries recovered to 1.3% in December 2019 after remaining in the negative zone in the previous four months, helped by expansion in the production of coal, fertiliser and refinery products.

The growth was, however, lower than the 2.1% recorded in December 2018.

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity contracted in the month under review. Sectors which recorded positive growth were coal, refinery products and fertiliser.

However, growth rate in the steel and cement sectors slowed down to 1.9% and 5.5% respectively.