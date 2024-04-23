GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Combined manufacturing, services output rose at the fastest pace in nearly 14 years: Flash PMI data

Export orders reckoned to have clocked their highest uptick in 115 months, while combined output growth in surveyed Manufacturing and Services firms hit a ‘nearly’ 14-year high

April 23, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
The Manufacturing sector Flash PMI stood at 59.1 in April, unchanged from March’s final reading for the index. File

The Manufacturing sector Flash PMI stood at 59.1 in April, unchanged from March’s final reading for the index. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Combined output from India’s manufacturing and services sectors may have grown at the fastest pace in almost 14 years this month, with the services activity rising to a three-month high, as per the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.

A spurt in international sales this month is reckoned to have bolstered new order inflows for manufacturing and services firms, with fresh export orders seen to have grown at the fastest pace since September 2014.

The Manufacturing sector Flash PMI stood at 59.1 in April, unchanged from March’s final reading for the index. The Services PMI, which stood at 61.2 in March, rose to 61.7 on the Flash PMI print for this month. A reading of 50 on the PMI indicates no change in activity levels. 

The Flash PMI scores for an ongoing month are based on responses from about 75% to 85% of 800 services and manufacturing players surveyed for the PMI that is available for each month in the first week of the subsequent month. “The composite output index rose at the fastest pace in nearly fourteen years, with the services PMI climbing further in April, led by a surge in new orders,” HSBC economists said in a note.

Mixed signals on hiring

Manufacturing firms accelerated hiring this month while services players slowed down on new job creation, the Flash PMI signalled, even as both sectors reported a dip in input costs. While manufacturers raised output charges, improving their margins this month, Services firms saw operating margins worsen with labour costs spiking. 

The orders-to-inventory ratio for manufacturers continue to remain above one, albeit moderated slightly in April. Overall business confidence ticked up in April and panellists expect further improvement in demand conditions over the coming year,” HSBC economists Pranjul Bhandari and Maitreyi Das said. 

Related Topics

India / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.