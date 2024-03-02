ADVERTISEMENT

Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 27% in Apr-Feb

March 02, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The total coal production and dispatch in February was 14.85 MT and 12.95 MT, registering an increase of 37% and 33%, respectively

PTI

A general view of the open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, February 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The coal production from captive and commercial mines has increased 27.06% year-on-year to 126.8 million tonnes (MT) in the April-February this fiscal.

The coal dispatch from the captive and commercial mines in the first eleven months of the current financial year also rose 29.14% to 128.88 MT over the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The total coal production and dispatch in February was 14.85 MT and 12.95 MT, registering an increase of 37% and 33%, respectively. In the year-ago period, The total coal production and dispatch stood at 10.85 MT and 9.72 MT, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As of February 29, 2024, the total number of producing mines was 54, with 35 allocated to the power sector, 11 allocated to the non-regulated sector, and 8 for the sale of coal.

Of the 91 mines awarded under commercial coal auctions, seven blocks have already started production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US