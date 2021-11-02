Coal India Limited output up 6.4%; supply for power jumps

The production by Coal India Limited had stood at 46.8 MT in the corresponding month last year

State-owned CIL on Monday said its coal production increased 6.4% year-on-year to 49.8 million tonnes (MT) in October.

The development assumes significance in the wake of power plants facing fuel shortages.

The production by Coal India Limited had stood at 46.8 MT in the corresponding month last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

CIL also said supply to power producers registered a 23% y-o-y jump to 48.2 MT in October, in view of concentrated efforts to consolidate dwindling stock of the dry fuel at electricity-generating utilities of the country.