Coal India likely to mine critical minerals

January 18, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI

,

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is mulling the mining of critical minerals, including lithium, an official said.

“We will take one block from Government of India and do exploration and once lithium is proved then we can go for mining,” CIL Technical Director B. Veera Reddy told reporters. “We have expertise in coal mining and can divert our resources for mining of critical minerals,” Mr. Reddy added, exuding confidence that the PSU will be successful in mining critical minerals.

Lithium is expected to play a major role in India’s energy security strategy as its attempts to reach Net Zero by 2070.

Apart from electric vehicles, lithium is used in medical technology, electronics industry, mobile phones, solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable technologies.

Last year, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the auction of 20 blocks of critical minerals worth ₹45,000 crore. Of these 20 blocks, two of them are lithium.

