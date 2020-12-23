Economy

CII, FICCI to seek a pause on wage code

PTI New Delhi 23 December 2020 05:53 IST
Updated: 22 December 2020 22:50 IST

Representatives of industry bodies, including those from CII and FICCI, will hold a meeting with the Labour Ministry’s top brass on Thursday to make a case for holding back implementation of new definition of wages, which would increase social security deductions and reduce the take-home pay of workers.

A source said lobbyists feared this would result in a major cut in take-home salaries and also place a burden on employers.

The new definition of wages is part of the Code on Wages, 2019 passed by Parliament last year.

