CII, FICCI to seek a pause on wage code
Representatives of industry bodies, including those from CII and FICCI, will hold a meeting with the Labour Ministry’s top brass on Thursday to make a case for holding back implementation of new definition of wages, which would increase social security deductions and reduce the take-home pay of workers.
A source said lobbyists feared this would result in a major cut in take-home salaries and also place a burden on employers.
The new definition of wages is part of the Code on Wages, 2019 passed by Parliament last year.
