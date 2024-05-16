ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese lenders discontinue high yield deposit products to cut costs

Published - May 16, 2024 12:55 pm IST - BEIJING

Amid a slowing economy, China’s lenders have seen net interest margins — a key gauge of profitability — shrink as they grapple with pressure to lower interest rates on loans for struggling sectors at a time when loan demand is waning.

Reuters

Eye on margins: China has instructed commercial banks to stop offering interest rates above deposit-rate ceilings. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A number of Chinese banks announced they will discontinue certain deposit products that offer higher interest rates, the latest move by lenders to ease cost burdens as they face pressure on profit margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's Putin arrives in China for state visit in a show of unity between the authoritarian allies

May lower rates

Lenders such as Bank of Communications (BoCom), Postal Savings Bank of China, Industrial Bank and China Citic Bank said they will no longer offer some personal and corporate deposit products with higher interest rates, or will lower the rates to be equal to those of demand deposits which allow withdrawals at any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change, effective from May 15, affect products including “call deposits” and “agreement deposits” with higher yields, according to statements release this week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amid a slowing economy, China’s lenders have seen net interest margins — a key gauge of profitability — shrink as they grapple with pressure to lower interest rates on loans for struggling sectors at a time when loan demand is waning.

China has instructed commercial banks to stop offering interest rates on deposits above deposit rate ceilings, Reuters reported last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s property ‘whitelist’ lifeline stutters amid sector gloom

Luring depositors

Smaller lenders have been particularly aggressive in luring depositors by offering higher interest rates amid economic headwinds, posing a threat to financial stability.

The move is to “implement relevant regulatory requirements and further maintain market competition order,” Postal Savings Bank said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / China / banking

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US