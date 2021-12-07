China’s export growth slows, imports quicken on demand

Beijing

07 December 2021 23:12 IST

Nov. exports rose 21.4% to $325.5 bn while imports surged 31.7% to $253.8 bn

China’s exports rose 21.4% to $325.5 billion in November but growth slowed, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand.

Export growth decelerated from October’s 27.1% pace, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports surged 31.7% to $253.8 billion, faster than the previous month’s 20.6% rate.

China’s exports have been boosted by foreign demand at a time when other global competitors are hampered by anti-coronavirus controls.

Advertising

Advertising

Stronger imports suggest consumer and other demand is rebounding after a dip brought on by a government crackdown on debt in the real estate industry. Economic growth sank to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the three months ended in September.

Factory activity also was hampered by power shortages that started in September and the global shortage of semiconductors used in products from cars to smartphones. An earlier survey of manufacturers showed activity rebounded in November as power supplies returned to normal.

“Exports and imports beat expectations last month thanks to stronger demand and easing semiconductor shortages,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

“In the near-term, the emergence of the Omicron variant is likely to support demand for China’s exports,” said Mr. Evans-Pritchard. “But its impact further ahead is still uncertain.”

China’s global trade surplus fell 4.9% to $71.7 billion.

Exports to the U.S. rose 5.3% over a year earlier.