Economy

China exports rise most since March 2019

China’s exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Exports in August rose 9.5% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, marking the strongest gain since March 2019. The figure also beat analysts’ expectations for 7.1% growth and compared with a 7.2% increase in July.

Imports however slumped 2.1%, compared with market expectations for a 0.1% increase and extending a 1.4% fall in July.

“China’s exports continue... to grow significantly faster than global trade,” said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics.

