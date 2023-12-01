ADVERTISEMENT

Centre settles more than 43000 MSME claims; refunds ₹700 cr.

December 01, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

,

The government has settled 43,904 refund claims worth ₹700 crore of the country’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the dispute resolution scheme Vivad se Vishwas, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan said.

Under the scheme, MSMEs could claim a refund of 95% of performance or bid security and liquidated damages forfeited by government departments and public sector entities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme, announced in the 2023-24 Budget, opened on April 17, and the last date for submission of claims for relief on the GeM portal (the Centre’s e-procurement website) was July 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Somathan said about 4,000 refund claims are yet to be decided.

This scheme was in response to the severe impact on the MSME sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

trade dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US